Man wanted for 2015 murder finally arrested

Police in Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) on Monday arrested 49-year-old Sheldon Colin Abrams who was wanted for the 2015 murder of a taxi driver.

The victim, 57-year-old Collin Clarke was last seen alive in his silver Toyota Allion motorcar, on November 25, 2015 at his Crane, West Coast Demerara (WCD) home.

His decomposed body was found on December 3, 2015 in a trench at Uitvlugt, WCD.

Three weeks later, his car was found at a house at Perth, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara.

In 2018, police issued a wanted bulletin for the murder suspect.

According to a statement from the Guyana Police Force, Abrams “had managed to evade law enforcement until now.”

The suspect was arrested at 111 Miles, Mahdia in Region Eight.

He remains in custody where investigation into the murder of Clarke will be continued by ranks of the Cold Case Unit who are in possession of the file.