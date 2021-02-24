Man to stand trial for raping girl, 13

One month after he was charged for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl, Collin Venture, 30 was on Wednesday committed to stand trial for the offence after a paper committal concluded in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

It is alleged that during September 2020 at Georgetown, Venture engaged in sexual penetration with a child under the age of 16. At the close of the paper committal, Magistrate Daly ruled that a prima facie case was established against Venture to put him on trial for the offence.

In the circumstances, the Magistrate committed him to stand trial at the next practicable session of the Demerara Assizes.

Based on information, Venture is known to the teenage girl and it is alleged that he was in the habit of taking the girl into a toilet behind a shop where he would rape her. The matter came to light after the girl’s stepmother searched her phone and discovered some very alarming messages between her and the older man.

The young girl was confronted and she admitted that Venture raped her. A report was made to the Police, and the man was arrested and charged. In the meantime, Venture remains on $150,000 bail pending the hearing and determination of his trial at the Demerara High Court.

He has to report to the Police station weekly until the matter concludes.