Man to stand trial for murdering mother-in-law

A 28-year-old security officer, Linden Junior Isaacs was on Thursday committed to stand trial at the High Court in Demerara for murdering his mother-in-law, Velma Pickering.

At the close of a Preliminary Inquiry (PI), Magistrate Alisha George ruled that a prima facie case was established against the accused. When asked if he wanted to lead a defence, Isaacs responded in the negative.

Accordingly, the Magistrate committed him to stand trial for the offence at the next practicable sitting of the Demerara Assizes. The PI was conducted at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court.

Isaacs, of Strathspey Squatting Area, East Coast Demerara (ECD), is accused of murdering his mother-in-law on May 11, 2020 at Lot 257 South Vryheid’s Lust, ECD.

It was reported that on the day in question, the accused visited his mother-in-law’s house, where she admonished him about his attitude towards her daughter. This led to a heated argument. According to Police, the man attacked the woman and dealt her several stabs about her body with an ice pick. She attempted to escape, but collapsed in a neighbour’s yard.

The 58-year-old woman was picked up and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Three days before the incident, the Police had issued a bulletin for Isaacs for unlawfully wounding Shamar Roberts, a resident of Buxton, ECD.