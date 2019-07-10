Man swept over Niagara Falls survives

(CNN) A man was injured Tuesday morning after being swept over one of the waterfalls that makes up Niagara Falls, police said.

Police in Ontario, Canada, were responding to a call of a man in crisis at Horseshoe Falls when the man climbed over a retaining wall, Niagara Parks Police tweeted.

The man was swept over the rim and fell 188 feet into the Lower Niagara River.

Officers found the man sitting on some rocks near the water and he was taken to a hospital. His injuries aren’t life-threatening, police said.

According to the Niagara Parks website, the plunge pool is usually 100 feet deep. Horseshoe Falls is the largest of the three waterfalls that form Niagara Falls.

CNN’s Steve Almasy contributed to this report.