Man sustains fracture after being punched in face by berserk attacker

A man who is said to be mentally ill went berserk on Friday evening around 19:00h at a Chinese Supermarket at Foulis, East Coast Demerara causing at least three men to be injured in the process.

One resident of the said area, Reyaaz Khan, 43, was on his way with his wife, Twinkle Khan, to make a purchase at a nearby Supermarket when the said man dealt Khan a severe cuff to his face while he was seated in his vehicle.

The man immediately began bleeding and was taken to the Enmore Police Station where a report was lodged.

Because of the injuries Khan sustained the officers at the Police Station encouraged him to seek medical attention.

The man’s wife told this publication that her husband was taken to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital that evening, where he underwent an X-ray scan and it was determined that his check bone was fractured.

He was referred to the bone specialist at the Georgetown Public Hospital, emergency ward, where he had to wait for hours before receiving treatment and being sent away.

Khan is expected to undergo surgery soon as the blow he received left an indentation on his face.

The man’s relatives are however calling for swift action to be taken against the suspect who is a known trouble maker in the area.

According to residents in the area, the suspect would usually get away with unlawful acts as his family is reportedly affiliated with members of the Police Force.

This publication was informed however that the suspect was subsequently arrested and is currently assisting with the investigation.