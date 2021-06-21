Man suffers open skull fracture after attack from girlfriend’s ex-partner

A 21-year-old man of La Grange, West Bank Demerara (EBD) is suffering an open skull fracture, fracture to the right wrist, partially severed forearm and a deep laceration to the left side of the neck after he was attacked by his girlfriend’s ex-partner.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening at the girlfriend’s home at Back Street, Herstelling, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The victim was at his girlfriend’s house when he was confronted by her ex-partner who threatened to kill him.

The ex-boyfriend, along with two of his colleagues, then began to assault the man by cuffing and chopping him about his body.

After the attack, the man was rushed to the hospital where he remains in a critical condition awaiting surgery.

The suspects remain at large.