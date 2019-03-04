Man succumbs to injuries following Mash Day accident

More than one week after a pedal cyclist was struck down by a motorcar along the Reliance Public Road, Essequibo Coast, he succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical attention at the Georgetown Public Hospital on Sunday evening.

The dead man has been identified as 21-year-old Arbie Stephens of Reliance, Essequibo Coast.

Based on information received, the driver of motorcar, HC 2886 was proceeding along the Reliance Public Road at a fast rate of speed when it was alleged that Stephens suddenly rode across the road and into the path of the car.

As a result, the car collided with the pedal cyclist thus causing him to fall unto the roadway and sustained injuries to his head and other parts of his body. He was picked up and rushed to the Suddie Hospital where he was admitted a patient.

He reportedly suffered a fractured leg and his condition was regarded as serious. As such, he was subsequently transferred to the GPHC where he was receiving treatment.

The driver of the motorcar, a 31-year-old of Richmond Housing Scheme Essequibo Coast was detained but was later released on station bail.

However, in light of the death of Stephens, the driver was rearrested and is expected to be charged with causing death by dangerous driving soon.