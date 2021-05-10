Man stabs stepfather who was arguing with his mother

A 33-year-old Venezuelan national who resides at Bent Street, Georgetown was last evening stabbed by his stepson, a 23-year-old.

Police said the victim and his wife were having an argument when the young man arrived home.

The 23-year-old attempted to intervene in the fight, which led to a scuffle between him and his stepfather.

During the ordeal, the young man stabbed his stepfather with a knife. The suspect then made good his escape.

The victim was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he is admitted a patient.