Man stabs ex-lover, male companion

A 48-year-old woman and her male companion were Wednesday stabbed by her former lover at Hururu Mission, Upper Berbice River.

Dally Gobin was stabbed to her left side breast while 40-year-old Leaymond Smith was stabbed to his left side chest.

Based on reports received, on the day in question, the now injured duo was imbibing alcohol at Gobin’s house when the suspect showed up without an invitation.

This resulted in a heated argument among them.

The argument, however, turned into a scuffle and it was at this time that the suspect whipped out a knife and dealt one blow to Gobin. He then turned his attention to Smith and stabbed him once before escaping the scene.

The couple was taken to the Kwakwani Hospital where they were treated and referred to the Linden Hospital Complex where they were admitted in stable conditions.

The suspect has not yet been arrested.