Man stabbed to death in Kitty

Hours after he was stabbed during a brawl a Sandy Babb Street, Georgetown, 23-year-old Kwal Dindon succumbed to his injures while receiving medical attention at the Georgetown Public Hospital on Sunday.

Police stated that Dindon along with two friends attended a birthday party at Sandy Babb Street, Georgetown, on Saturday evening. While at the party, a heated argument broke out between Dindon and another man, thus resulting in a scuffle.

However, the man reportedly left the scene but Dindon armed himself with a piece of wood and in the company of his friends, they went after him. He was eventually cornered by Dindon and his friends, who dealt him several lashes about his body.

In retaliation, the man reportedly whipped out a knife from the waist of his pants and stabbed Dindon to his right-side upper back. In a bid to escape, the injured Dindon reportedly ran into a nearby yard where he collapsed to the ground and slipped into an unconscious state.

He was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where he died on Sunday while receiving treatment.

The 21-year-old suspect along with the deceased’s two friends and another male were arrested and are assisting with investigations.