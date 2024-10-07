Man stabbed to death in case of mistaken identity

A case of mistaken identity led to the fatal stabbing of 25-year-old Eton Shem Calistro at a Kuru-Kururu Heritage celebration on the Linden Soesdyke Highway in the early hours of September 30.
The incident, which occurred between 01:30h and 02:30h., unfolded near Geeta’s Supermarket in the village.
Eton, a resident of Swan Village, Soesdyke-Linden Highway, attended the event unaware that tensions from a previous fight involving his identical twin brother, Ewert Calistro, would lead to his tragic demise.
According to family members, in mid-September there was a dispute between the suspects and the dead man’s twin brother, when Ewert and a group of men got into a violent altercation at a heritage event in Swan Village. One of the men was injured in that fight, but the matter was never reported to the police, leaving the conflict unresolved.
However, on September 30, Eton attended the Kuru-Kururu heritage event.
The same group of men who had an issue with his brother Ewert were also present. Mistaking Eton for Ewert due to their identical appearance, the men reignited the dispute, targeting him in what later turned out to be a fatal confrontation.
According to a family member, during the course of the night, a fight broke out between the group and Eton, and the man was beaten and stabbed.
Contrary to reports from other sections of the media that claimed Eton’s nephew was injured in the incident, Eton’s family members clarified that Eton was at the event with his girlfriend, who was also attacked.
She sustained a severe chop wound behind her ear during the assault. Both Eton and his girlfriend were rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Hospital, but tragically, Eton succumbed to his injuries. His girlfriend received treatment and was sent away.
“Eton was not in the first fight, it was his brother. They probably saw Eton alone over there and they attacked him. There is this boy called Oneil, we believe he is the suspect because we overheard someone saying he had to go to the hospital because has a problem at the heritage at Kuru Kuru and he had to defend himself. The girlfriend said she didn’t know what happened. She said all she felt was something like a cuff to her head, but it wasn’t a cuff he was a chop,” the family member said.
The circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation and Eton’s family is calling for justice to be served. According to the dead man’s family, the suspects involved in the incident remain at large.
---