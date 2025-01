Man stabbed to death at Kumung Kumung Backdam

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

๐๐จ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐ž ๐ข๐ง๐ฏ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐ ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐š๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ž๐ ๐ž๐ ๐Œ๐ฎ๐ซ๐๐ž๐ซ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐‘๐ž๐ข๐ง๐ฌ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ ๐Š๐ž๐ง๐ง๐ฒ

— ๐’‚๐’• ๐‘ฒ๐’–๐’Ž๐’–๐’๐’ˆ ๐‘ฒ๐’–๐’Ž๐’–๐’๐’ˆ ๐‘ฉ๐’‚๐’„๐’Œ๐’ ๐’‚๐’Ž, ๐‘ท๐’–๐’“๐’–๐’๐’Š ๐‘น๐’Š๐’—๐’†๐’“

Police are investigating the alleged murder of Reinsford Kenny which occurred on January 1, 2025, at Kumung Kumung Backdam, Puruni River. The suspect, Alpha Osafha McPhoy, also known as ‘Bat’, is a 28-year-old Gold Miner from Georgetown.

๐‚๐ซ๐ข๐ฆ๐ž ๐’๐œ๐ž๐ง๐ž ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฏ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐ ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:

Police visited the crime scene on January 1, 2025, and recovered a left-side Havaianas slipper, a black and red left-side Guangda slipper, and a black and yellow flap hat near the roadway opposite Rhyburn Elcockโ€™s business place.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐–๐ข๐ญ๐ง๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐€๐œ๐œ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ:

Rhyburn Elcock, a businessman and employer of both the deceased and the suspect, stated that the deceased arrived at his shop intoxicated and became disorderly. After removing him, Elcock later learned that the suspect stabbed the deceased during a commotion outside.

Jermain Sampson, a coworker of the suspect, attempted to break up a knife altercation between Kenny and the suspect but sustained stab wounds himself. He later found Kenny lying motionless with a chest wound.

๐’๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ฉ๐ž๐œ๐ญโ€™๐ฌ ๐‚๐จ๐ง๐Ÿ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ข๐จ๐ง:

The suspect, Alpha McPhoy, admitted to stabbing Kenny during an altercation, claiming it was in self-defence after Kenny allegedly attacked him with a knife.

๐‚๐ฎ๐ซ๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐’๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ฎ๐ฌ:

The suspect is in custody, and the murder weapon has been recovered. Investigations are ongoing.

--- ---