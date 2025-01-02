Man stabbed to death at Kumung Kumung Backdam

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐮𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐝 𝐊𝐞𝐧𝐧𝐲

— 𝒂𝒕 𝑲𝒖𝒎𝒖𝒏𝒈 𝑲𝒖𝒎𝒖𝒏𝒈 𝑩𝒂𝒄𝒌𝒅𝒂𝒎, 𝑷𝒖𝒓𝒖𝒏𝒊 𝑹𝒊𝒗𝒆𝒓

Police are investigating the alleged murder of Reinsford Kenny which occurred on January 1, 2025, at Kumung Kumung Backdam, Puruni River. The suspect, Alpha Osafha McPhoy, also known as ‘Bat’, is a 28-year-old Gold Miner from Georgetown.

𝐂𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Police visited the crime scene on January 1, 2025, and recovered a left-side Havaianas slipper, a black and red left-side Guangda slipper, and a black and yellow flap hat near the roadway opposite Rhyburn Elcock’s business place.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐬:

Rhyburn Elcock, a businessman and employer of both the deceased and the suspect, stated that the deceased arrived at his shop intoxicated and became disorderly. After removing him, Elcock later learned that the suspect stabbed the deceased during a commotion outside.

Jermain Sampson, a coworker of the suspect, attempted to break up a knife altercation between Kenny and the suspect but sustained stab wounds himself. He later found Kenny lying motionless with a chest wound.

𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭’𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐟𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧:

The suspect, Alpha McPhoy, admitted to stabbing Kenny during an altercation, claiming it was in self-defence after Kenny allegedly attacked him with a knife.

𝐂𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬:

The suspect is in custody, and the murder weapon has been recovered. Investigations are ongoing.

