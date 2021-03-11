Man stabbed during row over woman

Michael Pierre of Hubu Hill, Mabaruma, North West District (NWD), is now hospitalised after he was stabbed by another man allegedly during a row over a woman.

Police said Pierre was stabbed on Tuesday around 22:30h.

According to the victim’s mother, he left to attend a wake in the community about 18:30h, but returned around 22:30h with blood gushing from his body.

Upon investigating, she found that her son had five stab wounds to his upper body. When questioned, Pierre claimed that he was stabbed by a man who was disrespecting his girlfriend.

INews was informed that after the man disrespected Pierre’s girlfriend, he allegedly threw alcohol in the suspect’s face which caused him to become angry.

As a result, the suspect stabbed him multiple times about his body. Pierre then went home, where he was found by his mother.

He was later rushed to the Mabaruma Regional Hospital, where he was examined by a doctor and subsequently air-dashed to the Georgetown Public Hospital for further medical attention.

Police said the suspect has since been arrested while a knife that is believed to be the weapon used to commit the act has been recovered.

Investigations are ongoing.