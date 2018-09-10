Man stabbed by father died from perforation to lungs

A post mortem performed on the body of Satesh Sookdeo proved that he died from perforation to the lungs as result of stab wound to his chest. The autopsy was conducted by Dr. Nehaul Singh at the Georgetown Public Hospital on Monday.

21-year-old Satesh Kevin Sookdeo of Lot 217 Fifth Street, Foulis, East Coast Demerara was stabbed to death by his father on Saturday evening during an argument.

It was reported that at about 20:35h, the 44-year-old suspect and his wife had an argument during which he grabbed her by the neck and began choking her.

Upon seeing this, the now dead young man and another sibling intervened, but this angered the father, who subsequently broke a louvre pane and stabbed him to his chest.

Neighbours rushed to the family’s aid after hearing screams but by then the younger Sookdeo had already succumbed to the injuries. The Police were contacted and the suspect was arrested.

Meanwhile, now that the post mortem was completed, the file will be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice. The suspect, according to a source could make his court appearance on Tuesday where he is expected to be arraigned with murder.