Man sleeping on the road beaten to death with brick

Police are investigating the murder of a man who has been identified as “Curl Up Toe” which occurred during the wee hours of today.

The crime was allegedly committed by a 27-year-old man of Toucan Drive, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown at around 03:00hrs at Camp and Robb Streets, Georgetown.

A security officer, who was in the vicinity, revealed that the suspect picked up a brick and dealt the victim, who was sleeping on the roadway, several lashes to his head.

The suspect then made good his escape in a northern direction.

He was later arrested at a location in Charlotte Street, Georgetown.

Investigations are ongoing.