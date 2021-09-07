Man shot over counterfeit $5000 bills identified as Campbellville firefighter

The man shot, on Monday night, by a security guard attached to the HUA Chinese Supermarket at Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara (EBD) has been identified as a 26-year-old firefighter.

Police said that Shaquille Dalrymple of Campbellville Housing Scheme, Georgetown was shot after purchasing several items with counterfeit money.

Reports are that the Dalrymple and two others entered the said supermarket at around 20:00 hours and paid for several items using two counterfeit $5000 bills. Upon noticing that the money was counterfeit currency the cashier then rushed out and confronted the suspects who were at the time leaving.

The three men then rushed towards a motorcar which was parked on the roadway, in an attempt to stop them the cashier stood in front of the motor car, in which one of the suspects in the front passenger seat discharged a firearm.

The security guard of the supermarket then shot Dalrymple who was now entering the getaway car, as result he fell to the ground while the other two suspects made good their escape.

Dalrymple was taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he was admitted a patient under guard.

The security guard of the said supermarket is currently in police custody assisting with further investigations.