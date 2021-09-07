Man shot by security at Grove supermarket

A yet to be identified man was shot this evening by a security guard at the “Good Life” supermarket at Grove, East Bank Demerara. A yet to be identified man was shot this evening by a security guard at the “Good Life” supermarket at Grove, East Bank Demerara.

Reports are that the man and two accomplices entered the supermarket at about 20:00h and attempted to pass off a fake $5000 bill.

However, he was confronted by the owner of the establishment along with the security guard. Reports are that the security guard claims to see the man attempting to draw a weapon resulting in him firing.

The two other men escaped in a waiting vehicle.

This story is developing.