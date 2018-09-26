Man shot by City Constabulary during argument

A minibus driver is now nursing a gunshot wound to his left leg after he was shot by a member of the City Constabulary during an argument this morning.

28-year-old Paul John of Lot 5 Ruby, East Bank Essequibo is admitted a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

This Online Publication was told that the two men were heard arguing at about 9:50h in the vicinity of Cornhill Street, Georgetown during which a loud explosion was heard.

Persons rushed to area only to see blood oozing from John’s leg. He was immediately taken to the GPHC where he was admitted.

However, it is still unclear what prompted the rank to shoot Paul. The police have since seized the weapon that the rank was carrying and an investigation was launched. The constable was arrested and he is assisting with investigations.