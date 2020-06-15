Man shot after attacking cops with cutlass

A man, only known as “Phalai King”, was today shot by police officers after he began attacking them with a cutlass.

The Guyana Police Force, in a brief statement, revealed that ranks of a police patrol were today attacked by the man, who was armed with a cutlass.

As such, he was shot to the left foot once “after repeated warnings”. The incident occurred in Linden, Region Ten.

The man is presently a patient at the Linden Hospital Complex under guard.

“He is said to be habitually attacking persons in the community with cutlass and other instruments; and is also suspected to be of unsound mind,” the GPF said.