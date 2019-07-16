Man shoots girlfriend, then commits suicide

A 24-year-old man of Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD) this morning allegedly shot his girlfriend and then reportedly turned the gun on himself.

The woman has been identified as Faith Thompson, 20, while the man has only been identified as “Daniel”.

Thompson was shot to her neck and is currently battling for her life at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

The man, however, reportedly shot himself in the head and was pronounced dead on arrival.

The incident occurred in a house at Norton Street, Georgetown at around 10:30hrs.

According to a tenant who occupies the bottom flat of the two-storey building, the couple shared a rocky relationship.

Thompson recently moved into the upper flat of the house, reportedly in a bid to escape her boyfriend. But over time, he would usually visit the young woman.

This morning, the tenant told INews that she heard two shots and then she saw the woman running out of the house half-naked.

The woman solicited help to go to the GPHC for medical attention. However, the man’s lifeless body was discovered in the home.