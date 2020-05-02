Man shoots friend multiple times during argument

A 27-year-old man is in a critical condition after he was shot about four times by his friend during an argument over a motorcycle.

Seon London, a handyman of Da Silva Street, Newtown Kitty, was in the presence of his friend at Sophia, Greater Georgetown when a heated argument ensued at around 18:45hrs on Friday.

During the argument, the suspect reportedly whipped out a handgun and fired four shots at London – who was struck to his head and buttocks.

London was picked up by public-spirited persons and rushed to a city hospital where his condition is listed as critical.

An investigation is ongoing.