Man sentenced to 30 years for 2012 murder of reputed wife

Seon Singh, 46, of 9th Field Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara was on Thursday sentenced to 30 years imprisonment by Justice James Bovell-Drakes after he admitted that he killed his reputed wife during a domestic dispute.

Singh admitted that on November 25, 2012, he stabbed Indranie Sugrim to death.

He was first charged for murder but opted to enter a guilty plead to lesser count of manslaughter.

On Thursday, via a probation report, Singh expressed remorse claiming that he has clear memories of his wife. The man told the court that he would dream about his wife and wished he could talk to her.

Before handing down the ruling, Justice Bovell-Drakes reminded the court that the suspect stabbed Sugrim ten times.

The Judge added that the fact that he stabbed his wife 10 times makes him cringe. During the trial, the now dead woman’s mother testified that her son-in-law was abusive and jealous.

Indranie Sugrim, 39, who was a mother of three, was murdered in her single bedroom house, by her reputed husband.

It was reported that the couple had an argument but none of the family members intervened. A few minutes later, the woman was found in a motionless state by one of her daughters.