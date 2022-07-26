Man sentenced in absentia for escaping from custody, armed robberies captured

Trevor Xavier, who was sentenced to three and a half years in jail in absentia for three counts of robbery under arms and escaping from lawful custody was arrested by the Police last Friday.

Xavier, called “Guyanese 6ix9nine”, 30, was captured at Albouystown, Georgetown, and later escorted to the Brickdam Police Station. He will serve his sentence at the Lusignan Prison.

In November 2016, he was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment for escaping from lawful custody. In March of this year, he was handed a three-year sentence on the robbery charges.

Reports state that in October 2018, Xavier and four other men were remanded to prison on multiple armed robbery charges when they appeared before a Magistrate.

The charges alleged that on October 16, 2018, at Parika, East Bank Essequibo (EBE), the men, while armed with guns, robbed four persons of $90,000 in cash, cellphones, and a laptop.

According to the Police, the robbery reportedly occurred around 22:20h at a sports bar when the perpetrators who drove up in a motor car, exited and pounced on the victims.

After robbing the victims, the men proceeded to discharge a round in the air, reboarded the car they arrived in, and sped off. The Police subsequently intercepted the car along with two of the perpetrators at Cornelia Ida, West Coast Demerara (WCD). Another suspect was later apprehended in a minibus in the vicinity of the Demerara Harbour Bridge. A quantity of stolen items along with an unlicensed gun and ammunition and two toques were found on the suspect.