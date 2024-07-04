Man robbed at gunpoint of $10M outside of bank

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐝 𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢-𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐝𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐞𝐝 𝐫𝐨𝐛𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐲

Police are investigating an alleged armed robbery committed on the 65-year-old Manager of Toucan Distributors Limited, which occurred at about 21:50hrs last night (2024-07-03) at the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) compound on Young Street in Kingston, Georgetown.

The 65-year-old man was allegedly robbed of ten million dollars ($10M) cash, which belonged to the CEO of Toucan Distributors Limited.

The suspects are said to be two identifiable males fully dressed in Police blue and black uniforms, both armed with pistols and wearing ski masks.

Enquiries disclosed that the victim left work at about 21:15 hrs in a black Land Cruiser vehicle (PKK 3700) with five GBTI bags containing the cash mentioned above.

On his arrival at the bank, he met with Telbert Grant, a security guard attached to GEB security firm, on duty. The security guard opened the gate and allowed the 65-year-old access to the deposit site, which is located on the southern side of the bank.

As the 65-year-old man proceeded to the deposit area, he observed two motorcyclists approaching from behind his vehicle and became concerned. However, the man observed that the motorcyclists were ‘Policemen’ (suspects dressed in Police uniforms). As such, the 65-year-old walked towards the Deposit vault with the money bags in his hand, at which point one of the suspects approached him from behind, pulled out a firearm and pointed it at his head. The suspect then grabbed the bags from his hand. He then joined the other motorcyclist, and they made good their escape out of the bank’s compound into an unknown direction.

Detectives are in the process of reviewing Close Circuit Television Cameras (CCTV), as investigations continue.

