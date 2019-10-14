Man remanded on attempted murder charge

A twenty-six-year-old man was on Monday remanded to prison by Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus on an attempted murder charge when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

Adrian Scott of ‘C’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown was not required to plead to the indictable charge which stated that on October 7, 2019, at Leopold Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown, with intent to maim, disfigured, disable or cause grievous bodily harm, he unlawfully wounded Arlington Harper.

Scott was represented by Attorney-at-Law, Keoma Griffith who told the court that his client did not shoot the victim.

It was reported that on the day in question, Harper was at a party where he met Scott. However, upon seeing Harper, Scott reportedly left but later returned with a friend.

Soon after, Scott and the Harper were involved in a scuffle and it was at that time, Scott pulled out a gun, handed it to his friend who in turn shot Harper.

The injured man was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he remains a patient. The Police have since launched a manhunt for Carter.

Police Prosecutor Shondell Daniels objected to bail being granted to the defendant citing the serious nature of the crime and the fact that the victim is still hospitalised.

Scott is scheduled to make his next court appearance on November 18.