Man remanded for stealing pressure washer

Twenty-nine-year-old Vishal Jones, a mason, of Lot 121 Mandela Street, Zeeburg, West Coast Demerara was on Monday slapped with a larceny charge when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

He appeared before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus and pleaded guilty to the charge which stated that on November 17, 2019, at First Street, Alexander Village, Georgetown, he stole a pressure washer belonging to Monair Yamin.

On the day in question, the victim reportedly secured his home and went out with his family but upon his return at about 20:00h, he observed the pressure washer was missing an as such, reported that matter to the Police.

During investigations, the Police reviewed CCTV footage which showed that the defendant entered victim’s home and left with the article. He was subsequently arrested and admitted that he sold the item for $4000.

Jones was recently released from prison after serving three years for robbery. He was remanded him to prison until December 3.