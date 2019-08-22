Man remanded for stabbing ex-girlfriend and her new beau

A 48-year-old man, who stabbed his ex-girlfriend and her new companion, was today remanded to prison.

Gilbert Thomas of Hururu Mission, Upper Berbice River, was slapped with two malicious wounding charges when he appeared before a magistrate at the Linden Magistrates’ Court.

The victims are Dally Gobin and Leaymond Smith.

Based on reports received, on the day in question, the victims were imbibing alcohol at Gobin’s house when the suspect showed up without an invitation.

This resulted in a heated argument among them.

The argument, however, turned into a scuffle and it was at this time that the suspect whipped out a knife and dealt one blow to Gobin. He then turned his attention to Smith and stabbed him once before escaping the scene.

The couple was taken to the Kwakwani Hospital where they were treated and referred to the Linden Hospital Complex where they were admitted in stable conditions.

Thomas then fled the scene, but was arrested last Saturday by police ranks staking out at a camp in Hururu Backlands. (Story by Oma Pierre)