Man remanded for stabbing boy, 9

A 23-year-old man was yesterday remanded to prison for allegedly stabbing a nine-year-old boy several times to the neck.

Joshua Austin faces charges for allegedly attacking Justin Colley, a resident of Russel Street, Charlestown, Georgetown, on September 12.

The incident reportedly took place on Broad Street, where Austin allegedly stabbed the child seven times in the neck.

Austin, who resides in Lodge Housing Scheme, Georgetown, appeared before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, where he denied the charges.

Police reports state that both Austin and Colley are familiar with each other.

On the evening of the attack, Colley was walking with his mother when Austin, seemingly aggravated, allegedly used a pair of scissors to carry out the assault.

Following the attack, Colley was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for emergency treatment.

Austin was arrested after the police received a report of the incident.

During the court session, Austin claimed to have a friendly relationship with Colley, even stating, “He’s my friend.”

Despite this, the prosecutor strongly opposed to bail, highlighting the severity of the crime, especially since it involved a child. As a result, bail was refused, and Austin remains in custody.

His next court appearance is set for October 7.

