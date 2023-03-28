Man remanded for murdering 88-Y-O grandmother

A 27-year-old man was today remanded to prison for the alleged murder of his 88-year-old grandmother, Patrica Bovell, at their shared Russel Street, Georgetown home.

Yannic Gilpin was not required to plead to the indictable charge when he appeared before Magistrate Dylon Bess at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

He was remanded to prison until April 11.

Police had stated that the grandson admitted to killing his grandmother on March 19. He reportedly confessed to wrapping the woman’s body in a sheet and dumping it in some bushes across the street from where they lived.

It was reported that on the morning of the incident at around 04:00hrs, the grandson went upstairs to check on his grandmother after he heard sounds coming from the upper flat where she resided.

The man said he entered the building and began to check around but did not see anything unusual.

He noted that at the time, his grandmother was naked and was sitting on the floor. He said as he was about to leave the building and was passing his grandmother, his left foot accidentally collided with her head and she fell on a rug.

After his grandmother became motionless, the man said became afraid and as such, he dumped her body.

The woman’s body was not discovered until three days later, after family members were unable to make contact with her and had launched a search operation.

