Man remanded for murder of 19-Y-O mother of 1

A 21-year-old man has been arraigned for the murder of his 19-year-old girlfriend whom he allegedly stabbed to death.

Joel Spooner of Craig, East Bank Demerara (EBD) appeared before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman at the Diamond/Golden Grove Magistrates’ Courts where he was not required to plead to the indictable charge which stated that between April 12 and 13, at Craig, EBD, he murdered Shenese Walks, the mother of a one-year-old boy.

The murder accused is due for another court appearance next month.

Police Headquarters had explained that Walks of Linden, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) was found dead at her boyfriend’s home with a knife stuck in her neck.

Reports are that the couple, who had lived together, had a misunderstanding at around 15:30h on April 12.

Spooner told the Police that, during the argument, Walks, a teacher, armed herself with a knife, and as he attempted to snatch it from her, he stabbed her in the neck.

Police have said that the suspect claimed that he became afraid, so he secured the house and went away, leaving his injured girlfriend inside. However, at around 08:00h the following day, Spooner contacted his brother and told him what had transpired.

His brother and aunt escorted him to the Grove Police Station, where he was handed over to the Police. When Police ranks visited the scene, they observed the teacher lying on her back, beside a bed, with a knife stuck to her left side neck.