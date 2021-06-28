Man remanded for killing Stabroek Market vendor

Kimbia James Prescod was today remanded to prison for the murder of Robert Bizzette, a 25-year-old father of two and a vendor of the Stabroek Market Square.

Prescod appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrate Court where the charge was read to him.

He is expected to make another court appearance on July 29.

Reports are that Prescod and Bizzette got into an argument during which the now dead man threatened the suspect.

The suspect retaliated by pushing the victim and drawing a knife.

The argument continued and the now dead man then chased behind the suspect.

He was armed with an axe while the suspect was armed with the knife.

The suspect fell to the ground and the now dead man stopped chasing him.

As he was walking away, the suspect stabbed him several times.

The vendor then ran to the police mobile outpost where he fell to the ground and was immediately escorted to the hospital where he died while receiving treatment.

The suspect was later contacted and arrested at Camp and New Market Streets by an anti-crime patrol.