Man remanded for killing 18-Y-O suspect in foiled Port Mourant robbery

Seeindra Marimutoo, a 43-year-old poultry vendor who resided at Lot 43 Portuguese Quarter in Corentyne, Berbice, was today remanded to prison for allegedly killing an 18-year-old suspect in the foiled Port Mourant Market robbery over a week ago.

Marimutoo appeared before Magistrate Tuana Hardy at the Whim Magistrate’s Court where he was charged with the murder of Parmand Pertab.

It was revealed in court that the fatal incident transpired on Saturday, October 26th, 2024, at the market. Marimutoo, stoic in the face of the accusations, refrained from entering a plea as the charge brought against him was deemed indictable.

During the court proceedings, Attorney-at-Law Latchmie Rahamat, representing the accused, expressed intent to correspond with the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) in a formal request for a review of the charge.

Citing provisions within Guyana’s constitution, the defense attorney argued that self-defense, including the defense of one’s property with legal force if necessary, constitutes a complete defense in such cases.

Rahamat emphasised the significance of witnesses who allegedly observed the altercation, implying that vital witness statements had not been duly recorded by law enforcement.

Furthermore, Rahamat asserted that other individuals, armed with cutlasses, purportedly played a role in the events leading to the injuries sustained by the teen suspect.

Nevertheless, in light of the pending postmortem report and the complexities highlighted by the defense, the accused, Marimutoo, was remanded to prison.

The next scheduled court appearance is set for November 29th.

--- ---