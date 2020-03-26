Man remanded for illegal gun possession

Forty-eight-year-old Kent Isaacs on Wednesday made an appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and was remanded for having a firearm in his possession without having the required authorisation.

The charge levelled against Isaacs stated that on March 22 at Garnett Street, Georgetown, he had in his possession one 9mm pistol without being the holder of a firearm licence.

After the charge was read by Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty, the defendant pleaded not guilty and was remanded to prison.

Police Prosecutor Delon Sullivan informed the court that on March 22, ranks on patrol observed Isaacs behaving in a suspicious manner, and approached him to conduct a search.

The prosecution is contending that upon seeing the officers, Isaacs quickly removed an object from his pants pocket and threw it some distance away from him. Ranks searched the area and retrieved the object, which was revealed to be a firearm.

Isaacs was then taken into custody.

In an effort to defend himself, Isaacs told the court that he was intoxicated when the officers searched him. He also claimed that while being held in the lock-ups, he was assaulted by the ranks and did not receive any medical attention.

Objections to bail were made based on the serious nature of the charge and the penalty the charge attracted. The case will continue on April 22, 2020.