Man remanded for fracturing ex-lover’s nose

A man who admitted to fracturing his ex-lover’s nose during an argument was on Monday remanded to prison by Magistrate Faith McGusty when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

Thirty-five-year-old Leon Murray was charged for maliciously damaging one spectacle valued $30,000 belonging to Shawn Soloman on September 5, 2019.

The second charge read that on the same day, he inflicted grievous bodily harm on Shawn Solomon. The unrepresented man pleaded not guilty to the first charge but guilty to the second with explanation.

Murray told the court stated that during the argument, Solomon pulled out two knives and started to fire chops.

He received on cut to his hand after which he picked up piece of wood and threw it him. “After he throw it, I get angry and picked up a big brick and throw it in his face”.

Police Prosecutor Quinn Harris told the court that on the day in question, the virtual complainant went home from work and saw the defendant. An argument ensued and it was that time, the defendant armed himself with a brick and pelt the VC to his face thus resulting in a fractured nose.

The matter was reported and Murray was arrested and charged. He will return to court on September 10.