Man remanded for damaging louver panes belonging to ex-wife

Thirty-two-year-old Mark Sampson of Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown was on Monday remanded to prison by Magistrate LeRoy Daly on a damage to property charge.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that on July 27, 2019 at Block ‘E’ Sophia, Greater Georgetown, he unlawfully and maliciously damaged two louver panes worth $14,000 belonging to his ex-wife.

Prosecutor Richard Harris told the court that the defendant was previously charged for similar offenses and was warned on several occasions stay away from the woman.

The court further heard that the ex-husband is in constant contact with the victim for varying reasons.

As such, the prosecutor objected to bail on the grounds that the defendant poses a threat to the victim, since he is in a habit of going over to her premises. The matter was adjourned for July 31.