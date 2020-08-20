Man remanded for allegedly punching, robbing 10-Y-O girl

A 24-year-old man, on Thursday, appeared at the Diamond Magistrate’s Court to answer a charge in relation to robbery with aggravation.

Albeeba London of Craig Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD), was hauled before her Magistrate Rondel Weaver and denied the charge when it was read to him.

The court heard that on June 20, 2020, he allegedly punched a 10-year-old girl in her stomach, after which he took her money and mobile phone.

Following a number of reports, an investigation was launched, and London was arrested and subsequently charged.

Her Worship Weaver remanded the accused to prison until September 10, 2020, where he will make another court appearance.