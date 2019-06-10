Man recently released from prison remanded for armed robberies

A 27-year-old man who was recently released from prison has found himself before the court again on armed robbery charges.

Omalo Williams, a father of two of Leopold Street, Georgetown, was released from prison on May 24, 2019 after he served time for several armed robbery charges.

Williams appeared before Chief Magistrate (ag) Sherdel Issacs-Marcus today and pleaded not guilty to yet another two armed robbery charges.

It is alleged that on May 25, 2019, at Smyth and Leopold Streets, Georgetown – and while in the company of others – he robbed Latoya Lowenfield of a cellphone worth $170,000. The charge read that he and others were armed with guns.

It is further alleged that Williams along with his accomplices robbed Odwin Lowenfield of a cellphone and cash totaling $91,000.

Reports are that the Lowenfields were walking when they were confronted by Williams and his accomplices, who were armed with guns.

A report was made and police ranks later arrested Williams. He was positively identified by the victims during an identification parade.

Police Prosecutor objected to bail on the grounds that Williams is no stranger to the court since he had served an 11-months sentence for similar charges, and he was released from prison on May last.

The prosecutor further indicated to the court, that the accused has other charges before another court.

Williams was remanded to prison and his next court appearance is slated for June 24.