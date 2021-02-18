Man previously jailed for robbing cop gets bail on similar charge

A man, who was sentenced to 50 months’ imprisonment back in 2018 after he pleaded guilty to robbing a policeman, has found himself back before the court on a similar charge.

Darren Bailey was hauled before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan on Wednesday at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

He pleaded not guilty to two robbery under arms charges. The first charge stated that on February 14 at America Street, Georgetown, while armed with a gun, he robbed Renaldo Thorne of an iPhone 6 valued at $41,800 and $1,800.

It was further alleged that on the same day and at the said location he robbed Steve Ramsubhaj of one Apple haversack valued at $4,000, a BLU cellphone valued at $19,000, and $1000. Bailey was granted bail in the sum of $50,000 and the case will continue on February 24.

In March 2018, Bailey was handed a 50 months’ jail sentence by Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman who he appeared before and pleaded guilty to robbing a Policeman.

The facts stated that Bailey carried out the daring robbery on March 2, 2018, on Hinck Street, Georgetown. At the time of the robbery, he was armed with a pair of scissors. He relived the cop of his cellphone and $240.

Bailey had told the Magistrate he was on the Plaisance Bus Park in Georgetown when he mistook the Police officer for someone from the interior who reportedly owed him. “I pulled out my scissors to take back my goods,” he told the court.

Following the robbery, the Policeman and his colleagues went to the Stabroek Market area and found Bailey standing under the clock. He was arrested and the cop’s belongings were found in his possession. Given the serious nature and prevalence of the offence, Magistrate Latchman jailed him for 50 months.