Man pretending to be cop faces several robbery charges

A 21-year-old man accused of pretending to be a cop was on Wednesday slapped with several robbery charges and appeared before Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts

Daquan Robinson denied that on December 7, 2019, at Church Street, Georgetown, while being armed with a gun, he robbed Keon Crandon of G$600. It was also alleged that on December 8, 2019, at Merriman Mall, Bourda, Georgetown, while being armed with a gun, he robbed Gary Hartman of a quantity of items valued G$43,000. He was also charged for robbing Desmond Daniels on December 8, 2019 at Orange Walk, Bourda, of one phone valued G$5000. Additionally, it is alleged that on December 8, 2019 at Orange Walk, Bourda, he had in his possession two iPhones suspected to be stolen or unlawfully obtained.

Police Prosecutor David Goodman told the court that Hartman was in the Merriman Mall walking with his haversack containing documents on his back when he was approached by Robinson, who stated that he was an officer on duty and requested to conduct a search of the victim.

The court heard that when Robinson was asked by the Virtual Complainant (VC) to produce his Police badge, he pointed a fake gun at the man and relieved him of the haversack. The court heard that Robinson then told the VC to run or he would shoot him.

Prosecutor Goodman also related that with respect to Daniels’ case, the VC, who is a security guard, was asleep in a chair when the defendant pushed his hands into his pocket and took out his phone. He then made good his escape. A Police patrol saw the defendant and carried out a search of his person and the stolen items were recovered. Following the Prosecutor’s submission, Magistrate Isaacs-Marcus remanded Robinson to prison.

The case will continue on December 30, 2019.