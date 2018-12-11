Man posing as security guard robs Caribbean Airlines

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad – Caribbean Airlines was robbed of more than TT$80,000 on Monday by a man posing as a security guard.

The thief managed to deceive employees at the Piarco International Airport by dressing in the uniform of the security company and claiming that he was there to conduct a cash in transit.

A total of TT$83,000 was then handed over to him by Caribbean Airlines employees who later learned that the man was an imposter.

Trinidad police reported that they are currently searching for the bandit and that they are using all resources to retrieve the stolen money. (Jamaica Gleaner)