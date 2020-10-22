Man pleads guilty to killing brother-in-law in 2016

The trial of a man accused of killing his brother-in-law back in 2016 has been aborted, after he switched his plea to guilty nearly midway through the proceedings.

The trial of Les Charles Critchlow, 64, who is accused of the May 12, 2016 murder of his brother-in-law, 56-year-old Terrence Adams, commenced on Monday before Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry. A 12-person jury was empaneled at the High Court in Georgetown.

However, Critchlow, through his lawyer, Maxwell McKay, on Wednesday indicated to the Court his desire to plead guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter. His plea was accepted by the Judge. He was further remanded him to prison until November 24, 2020 when he will return for probation report and sentencing.

State Counsel Tiffini Lyken and State Counsel Nafeeza Baig appeared for the Prosecution.

Based on reports, Adams, called “Sleepy” of North Haslington, East Coast Demerara, was stabbed to death during an argument with Critchlow. He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

At the time of his demise, Adams operated a small rum shop at his residence.