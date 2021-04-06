Man perishes in fire at Nabaclis home

A 27-year-old man was burnt alive after he allegedly set his Lot 53 Nabaclis Village, East Coast Demerara (ECD), house on fire this afternoon.

The man has been identified as Phineas Headley also known as “Tall man”.

One of the dead man’s relatives told INews that they were at home when they were alerted that black smoke was emanating from Headley’s home.

According to the relative, they rushed to the scene and when they got there, the one-story wooden building fully engulfed in flames, and the 27-year-old was lying in the yard with burns about his body.

“He was good all morning. He was walking around earlier in the day… We heard the shout… he was on the ground and we tried to call persons and alert persons. We then call the fire engine and so on…,” the family member related.

Based on information reaching this publication, Headley and a woman he was in a relationship with had a heated argument earlier in the day in which he accused her of being unfaithful to him.

As such, the victim allegedly set himself and the house alight.

Headley had been living at the house for some two years before he met his demise.