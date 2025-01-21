Man on $300k bail for several gun-related crimes

Akeem Thompson, a 27-year-old resident of Lot 282 Lamaha Park, Georgetown, has been granted bail for discharging a loaded firearm and possession of an illegal firearm with matching ammunition. Thompson was arrested on January 15, 2025, by a police rank in connection with several firearm-related offences. He appeared in court on Monday to face the following charges: 1. Discharging a Loaded Firearm with Intent – Contrary to Section 55 (a) of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act, Chapter 8:01; committed on 37-year-old Fazaad Hameed, a Businessman of Lusignan, E.C.D which occurred on 2025-01-15 at Lusignan Public Road, E.C.D.

2. Possession of Firearm without Licence – Contrary to Section 16(2)(a) of the Firearms Act.

3. Possession of Ammunition without Licence – Contrary to Section 16(2) (a) of the Firearms Act.

During his appearance at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court #1 before Senior Magistrate Sunil Scarce, who read the charges to him, Thompson pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

He was subsequently granted bail in the sum of $300,000 for all three offences ($100,000 bail for the offence of Discharging a loaded firearm with intent, $150,000 for Possession of a Firearm without a Licence, and $50,000 for Possession of Ammunition without a Licence.

The matter has been adjourned to February 17, 2025.

