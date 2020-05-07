Man nabbed with ganja tells Cops he bought it to make medicine

A 36-year-old Craig, East Bank Demerara (EBD) man was on Wednesday nabbed with over 1700 grams of cannabis by Police at Sparendaam, East Coast Demerara.

According to Police, during a routine stop-and-search operation in front of the Sparendaam Police Station, the man’s car was stopped and searched.

Police stated that a bag containing five taped parcels of suspected cannabis (weighing 1.7 kilograms in total), was found in the trunk of the vehicle.

The driver, who was the lone occupant, told the Police that he purchased the prohibited substance to make medicine.

He was arrested and was being processed for court.