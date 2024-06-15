Man nabbed with ganja during intel-led police operation

Ranks from the Enmore Police Station conducted a ‘cordon and search’ exercise between 17:40 and 18:20 hrs on Friday during which they apprehended a 41-year-old construction worker from Haslington, East Coast Demerara, with 895 grams of marijuana in his possession.

The ranks, acting on information received, went to Lot 91 Haslington New Housing Scheme, where they observed the suspect standing in front of the yard, holding a bulky plastic bag in his hand.

Upon seeing the ranks, the man ran into the yard and attempted to escape. However, the police gave chase, and he was apprehended with the plastic bag still in his hand. The bag contained a compressed parcel and ten small transparent Ziplock bags containing leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis.

The 41-year-old suspect was told of the offence committed and cautioned. A further search was conducted on his home and in the yard, but no additional narcotic was found.

He was thereafter arrested and escorted to the Cove and John Police Station, where the suspected narcotics were weighed in his presence and amounted to 895 grams or 1.97 pounds.

Investigations continue.

