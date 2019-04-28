Man nabbed with 80 cocaine pellets in ECD hotel

A man was on Saturday nabbed with in excess of 80 cocaine pellets while at an East Coast Demerara (ECD) hotel. The pellets weighed 900 grams.

According to a source, the pellets were intended to be swallowed by another person, who was to board an international flight that was leaving Guyana later in the day.

Inews was told that after the man was nabbed, he led investigators to the ECD residence of another male. Ranks then swooped down on the house and a search revealed an unlicensed firearm, along with ammunition.

As a result, two other persons were also taken into custody as Police launched a manhunt for another suspect.

The man, who is yet to be arrested by the Police, is believed to be the mastermind behind the cocaine pellets that were intended to be smuggled.

Meanwhile, ranks of the Guyana Police Force’s Criminal Investigations Department (CID) are continuing their investigations into the matters.