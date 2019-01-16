Man nabbed in minibus with 3283 grams of cannabis

A passenger was on Tuesday afternoon nabbed by ranks with some 3283 grams of cannabis concealed in seven taped parcels on the Weldaad Public Road, West Coast Berbice (WCB).

The suspect, a 28-year-old of Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam, Berbice was intercepted at about 14:10h while enroute to Georgetown.

This publication understands that acting on information, the ranks stopped the vehicle in which he was traversing in and searched him when the discovery was made.

As such, he was taken into Police custody where he is presently being processed for Court.