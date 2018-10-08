Man murdered after leaving night club in Lethem

The motionless body of a Guyanese man was on Sunday morning discovered along Tabatinga Village, Lethem trail with several marks of violence about his body. The dead man has been identified as 22-year-old Morgon Gonslaves of Bom Fim Brazil.

Based on reports received, the man left his home to attend a night club at Tabatinga, Lethem at about 23:00h on Saturday evening.

However, after some time elapsed and he did not return home, his brother went in search of him. At about 6:00h on Sunday, the aggrieved man stumbled upon his brother’s motionless body just about 150 meters from the night club.

He was lying in a pool of blood with a wound to his head and several other abrasions to other parts of his body. At the time he was clad in short blue trousers, grey and white jersey and a pair of black boot-the same outfit he reportedly left home with.

Gonsalves body was picked up and taken to the Lethem Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead by a doctor on duty. His body is at the mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination. The police have launched in investigation into the murder and several persons were questioned.

No one was arrested in connection with the heinous crime.