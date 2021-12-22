Man medevacked from Port Kaituma after being stabbed

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has reported that a 24-year-old man is now hospitalised after he was stabbed about his abdomen on Sunday evening. The injured man has been identified as Glenroy Williams, Police said.

According to the reports, the man had to be medevacked from Port Kaituma, North West District (NWD), Region One (Barima-Waini), after he sustained a massive laceration/stab wound about the abdomen, resulting in the protrusion of his intestines.

While details remain sketchy and the Police Force has not yet disclosed how Williams sustained the injury, he had to be transported to Georgetown and arrived at Base Camp Ayanganna, Georgetown, at around 1:10h on Monday morning.

Due to the severity of his injury, he was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) to receive emergency surgery.

“The patient sustained injuries primarily to the small intestines and the pancreas,” the report said. He is now in a stable condition after leaving surgery at approximately 6:00h on Monday morning.

“However, due to the nature of the injuries, he will be closely monitored for the next 24-48hrs as there is potential for complications,” the Police added in a statement.

Meanwhile, a statement from GDF said the Bell 412 crew that transported Williams consisted of six GDF ranks.

“The crew arrived at Port Kaituma at approximately 23:15h on Monday night to transport the patient. The pilots endured marginal weather conditions but were able to mitigate and successfully complete the mission.”