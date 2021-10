Two persons have been arrested following the discovery of some $2M worth of cocaine at Campbellville, Georgetown.

The bust was made last evening by ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) during an operation at Craig Street.

During the operation, ranks discovered some 2kg of cocaine which carried a street value of GY$2M.

In custody are 33-year-old Eon Joseph and 60-year-old, Andre Gomes aka “Zipper”, who has been linked to drug trafficking in the past.